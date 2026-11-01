Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 274 Russian Drones, Six Banderols On Sunday
According to the military, from 6:30 to 19:00 on Sunday, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 326 attack UAVs (55 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and other types of drones, as well as six S8000 Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions.
Preliminary reports indicate that air defenses shot down or jammed 274 enemy drones, 46 of them jet-powered, as well as six S8000 Banderol/Dan-T munitions.
At this time, according to the Air Force, more than 20 Russian UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations against the enemy targets are ongoing.Read also: Russian drone attack injures two people in Kyiv region, damages homes and vehicles
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 1, Russian forces attacked the Koziatyn community in the Vinnytsia region, killing two people and injuring four others.
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