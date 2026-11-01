Russian Forces Hit Energy Facility In Ternopil Region, Causing Power Outages
“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Kremenets community was hit. Twelve settlements are completely or partially without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power,” he wrote.
He also urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts, adding that the threat has not passed.
Earlier, it was reported that the enemy was attacking Kremenets.Read also: Russian drone attacks damage energy facilities in Kyiv region, injure woman
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region overnight on November 1, damaging a mobile communications tower.
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