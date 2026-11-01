Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Forces Hit Energy Facility In Ternopil Region, Causing Power Outages

Russian Forces Hit Energy Facility In Ternopil Region, Causing Power Outages


Date: 2026-11-01 03:04:33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Kremenets community was hit. Twelve settlements are completely or partially without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power,” he wrote.

He also urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts, adding that the threat has not passed.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy was attacking Kremenets.

Read also: Russian drone attacks damage energy facilities in Kyiv region, injure woman

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region overnight on November 1, damaging a mobile communications tower.

MENAFN01112026000193011044ID1111899753


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search