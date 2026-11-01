Russian Forces Hit Energy Facility In Ternopil Region, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, an energy facility in the Kremenets community was hit. Twelve settlements are completely or partially without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power,” he wrote.

He also urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts, adding that the threat has not passed.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy was attacking Kremenets.

Russian drone attacks damagefacilities in Kyiv region, injure woman

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region overnight on November 1, damaging a mobile communications tower.