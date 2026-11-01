Ukraine Has Not Yet Received Official Invitation To G20 Summit Zelensky
“Legally, we haven't received an invitation; but there have been signals from different negotiators. There was at least some indication that President Trump would invite us to the G20 Summit and make an effort to end the war,” Zelensky said.
The President of Ukraine also said that Ukraine would welcome such an invitation if it is extended.
“Of course, if Mr. Trump officially invites us, we will support it,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky says he is ready to meet Putin in Türkiy
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul. A significant part of the talks focused on finding ways to unblock the Black Sea. The leaders also discussed the possibility of holding peace talks in Türkiye.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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