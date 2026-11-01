Two People Injured In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia
“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone. A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured,” the statement said.
Both sustained shrapnel wounds. Their condition is preliminarily assessed as not serious. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
An air raid alert is currently in effect in the region. Monitoring channels report drones moving toward the Zaporizhzhia district and Zaporizhzhia city.Read also: Child injured in Russian drone attack in Poltava region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces earlier in the day attacked civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, damaging residential buildings.
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