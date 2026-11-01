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Forest Fire Breaks Out Near Kishtwar Doda Border In Jammu And Kashmir

Forest Fire Breaks Out Near Kishtwar Doda Border In Jammu And Kashmir


Date: 2026-11-01 02:45:23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Forest Fire Reported in Jammu and Kashmir

November 2 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Drabshalla near the Kishtwar-Doda district boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to contain the blaze.

Departmental Response and Containment Efforts

According to the Forest Department, teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining forest areas. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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AsiaNet News

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