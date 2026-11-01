Forest Fire Breaks Out Near Kishtwar Doda Border In Jammu And Kashmir
Forest Fire Reported in Jammu and Kashmir
November 2 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Drabshalla near the Kishtwar-Doda district boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to contain the blaze.
Departmental Response and Containment Efforts
According to the Forest Department, teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining forest areas. Further details are awaited.
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