Virgin Atlantic Holidays Vet James Killick Joins Finn Partners' Travel Practice
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Finn Partners has named Virgin Atlantic Holidays veteran James Killick as senior vice president, destination development in its global travel practice. Killick will play an integral role in the agency's travel portfolio, working with clients, especially in the UK, Germany and North America.
Over more than three decades with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Killick served as destination manager, responsible for commercial and contractual governance, strategic partnerships and regional destination strategy, and as head of product and purchasing, accountable making for the entire North America product portfolio.
Killick brings“decades of deep destination experience with cross-functional team leadership and insight-driven strategy,” says Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader.“He has built relationships with tourism boards, hotels, attractions and airlines; negotiated high-value partnerships; and translated consumer insights into brand preference and brand loyalty.”
Says Killick,“The travel and hospitality industry is experiencing rapid transformation that requires a 360-degree understanding of today's traveller, which is why I'm eager to combine my experience and perspective with the talented global travel team at Finn Partners.”
The appointment follows other recent travel practice hires including partner Ernst Flach and senior partner Maite Conway.
Over more than three decades with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Killick served as destination manager, responsible for commercial and contractual governance, strategic partnerships and regional destination strategy, and as head of product and purchasing, accountable making for the entire North America product portfolio.
Killick brings“decades of deep destination experience with cross-functional team leadership and insight-driven strategy,” says Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader.“He has built relationships with tourism boards, hotels, attractions and airlines; negotiated high-value partnerships; and translated consumer insights into brand preference and brand loyalty.”
Says Killick,“The travel and hospitality industry is experiencing rapid transformation that requires a 360-degree understanding of today's traveller, which is why I'm eager to combine my experience and perspective with the talented global travel team at Finn Partners.”
The appointment follows other recent travel practice hires including partner Ernst Flach and senior partner Maite Conway.
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