Pressure Piles On Man United's Carrick After 2-0 Defeat At Chelsea

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The travelling fans applauded Michael Carrick when he strode to the corner of the Shed End at Stamford Bridge to acknowledge them but Manchester United's former stalwart midfielder and current manager cut a forlorn figure as he left the pitch after a 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Saturday.

A reckless challenge on Wesley Fofana midway through the second half earned Lisandro Martinez a sending off and Chelsea a penalty for their second goal, sealing United's fate in their ninth straight game without a win in all competitions.

Recommended For You

The United board decided to stick with Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last weekend and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League.

But the jubilant Chelsea crowd's rendition of "You'll be sacked in the morning" sounded increasingly portentous as he disappeared down the tunnel.

Carrick sidestepped questions about his future.

"I'm just looking forward to getting the boys ready for midweek," he said. United meet Roma at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

United, with captain Bruno Fernandes restored to the side after falling out with Carrick, looked lively in the first half but squandered a series of chances, notably from Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, who had a goal ruled offside, and Amad Diallo.

Bryan Mbuemo also hit the post.

"We didn't capitalise on the moments we had," Carrick said. "Second half got away from us... sometimes you get tough moments in the game and you have to deal with that."

United were punished four minutes into the second half when Morgan Rogers picked up the ball just inside their half and cantered past a hesitant defence before delicately lifting it past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Cole Palmer scored from the spot in the 63rd minute despite Lammens getting his hand to the ball as he dived to his right.

"You give away a bad goal and it's a lot more challenging to be in that position with 10 men," Carrick said.

He praised his players for their spirit of togetherness in a tough run of games, saying they had been "really tested but have stood by each other".

The result means United could find themselves in the relegation zone by the end of the day. They are provisionally in 17th place, one point clear, while Chelsea have moved up to a provisional fourth.

The London side have also suffered a disappointing week, losing 2-0 at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday and to Liverpool away on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Manager Xabi Alonso chose to start spirited Brazil winger Estevao, 19, after criticism from fans that he was not being played enough and media rumours that he could leave the club.

Estevao's trickery caused United problems and he had a goal disallowed for a tight offside call.

"I'm very happy for him and he deserved to enjoy the game. He has a good connection with the crowd," Alonso said.