Pakistan's Big-Match Man Fakhar Zaman Delivers When It Matters Most

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Despite a string of low scores, Fakhar Zaman showed no signs of nerves as the veteran opening batsman set up Pakistan's impressive three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the tri-series final in Lahore on Saturday.

Having scored just 86 runs in seven matches across two formats - T20Is and ODIs - for Pakistan since October 9, Zaman was under pressure to deliver when he walked into bat.

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Sri Lanka, on the back of Kamindu Mendis's brilliant 131 off 128 balls and Pavan Rathnayake's 65-ball 77, made 325 for eight, giving Pakistan a tricky challenge in the big game.

The start wasn't ideal for Pakistan as Maaz Sadaqat, Zaman's opening partner, was dismissed for five and number three Babar Azam even failed to open his account.

But in Saad Baig (74 off 75 balls, 11 fours), the 20-year-old opening batter, Zaman found an ideal partner as the two batters shared 149 runs off just 140 balls for the third wicket to keep Pakistan in the hunt.

Baig's dismissal in the 27th over failed to deter Zaman as the left-hander batted superbly before falling in the 34th over for a magnificent 127 off 99 balls (11 fours, 6 sixes).

Young all-rounder Arafat Minhas (61 off 31 balls, 3 fours and 4 sixes) and Hasan Nawaz (37 not out off 45 balls) eventually did the job for Pakistan, but without Zaman's 12th ODI hundred, the hosts would not have been able to celebrate a memorable win.

Zaman, 36, who scored a stunning hundred to set up Pakistan's famous win over India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, said he knew a big knock was on the cards.

"I've played enough cricket to know when it's my day and the ball's coming on to my bat, I'll go big," Fakhar said.

"I was waiting for that day. I didn't do anything special, just prepared the way I'd prepared for the previous games. When I score runs, people say I'm mentally ready, I'm fit. But I was preparing the same way, and luckily I scored runs. The way the first four games went, I was due a big performance. Some days you feel in good nick and you still don't score runs."

But he admitted that Baig's superb counter-attack after Pakistan lost two quick wickets took the pressure off him.

"I was struggling when Saad came in, and he scored very quickly," Zaman said. "That relaxed me. If he'd played slowly, then maybe I'd have taken a chance, and I might have lost my wicket. Credit goes to him for how he started and how he built his innings."

While Baig set the tempo, Minhas and Nawaz ensured Zaman's hundred did not go in vain as Pakistan won by three wickets with nine balls to spare.

“Look, whatever performances you put in throughout the tournament, you do them with the aim of winning the trophy. And when you score runs in the final, the happiness is even greater,” Zaman said.

“I consider myself lucky that I managed to score runs in the final today.”

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was all praise for Zaman.

“There was a collapse with the bat again, but Fakhar played a brilliant knock. I always say Fakhar scores in big games,” Afridi said.

Zaman delivered a match-winning knock yet again in a big game, having scored big in both the semifinals and the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2018 T20I tri-series final against Australia in Harare.

He also averages 64 while chasing 300-plus scores in ODIs, the fourth-best in that group behind Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers and Joe Root.

Pakistan will hope that he carries his big-match performance into next year's ODI World Cup.

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