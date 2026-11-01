Oman Extradites Indian Man Wanted For Fraud, Money Laundering

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Omani authorities have arrested a man wanted by India in connection with fraud and money laundering cases, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.

The suspect, who fled to Oman while wanted by Indian authorities, was tracked down through cooperation between the two countries' police forces.

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The ROP's General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Research carried out the arrest in coordination with India's National Central Bureau counterpart.

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The suspect was later handed over to Indian authorities after the necessary legal procedures were completed.

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