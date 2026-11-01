Democratic Senator Murphy Hospitalised After Stroke, Chief Of Staff Says
Murphy began experienceing numbness in his arm while attending his son's hockey game on Saturday afternoon, said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the Connecticut senator.Recommended For You
"He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke. He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment," she said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery."ALSO READ
- Malaysia PM Anwar undergoing medical procedures, aide says UAE doctors race against time to reattach worker's arm torn off by machine Video: One killed after two helicopters collide midair in New Jersey
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment