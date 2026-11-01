1 Dead, 8 Wounded In Shooting After Football Game In U.S. City Of Birmingham

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW YORK: One person was killed and eight others wounded Saturday in a shooting following a football game in Birmingham, in the U.S. state of Alabama, local authorities said.

The Birmingham Police Department said one person had been detained in connection with the shooting, which occurred outside Legion Field following the Magic City Classic football game.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 750 p.m. local time (0050 GMT on Sunday) in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West, Officer Darrell Freeman told a press conference. "Officers responded and found multiple gunshot victims."

Freeman said nine people had been shot, one of whom was confirmed dead. One of the injured was in critical condition, while the other seven were in stable condition, he added.

Officers recovered multiple firearms at the scene, and one person had been detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning, Freeman said.

