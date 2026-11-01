Qatar Chamber Discusses Fostering Trade Ties With Honduras

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic relations between Qatar and Honduras and investment opportunities available in both countries, and explored areas of cooperation between their respective private sectors.

This came during a meeting held by First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, with President of the Cortes Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIC) in Honduras, Karim Qubain.

In this context, Al Kuwari welcomed closer economic and trade ties between the two countries, noting that Qatari investors are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Honduras.

He stressed the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers to enhance cooperation, facilitate communication between business communities, and encourage the exchange of trade delegations to explore potential business and investment opportunities.

In turn, Qubain expressed Honduras's interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar, highlighting the country's promising opportunities in several sectors, particularly mining, agriculture, and tourism, as well as its natural resources and attractive tourist destinations.

He invited Qatar Chamber and Qatari businesspeople to visit Honduras and explore the available investment opportunities, stressing the importance of signing an MoU between the two chambers to establish a framework for cooperation and promote partnerships between companies in both countries.

Qubain also highlighted the incentives offered by Honduras to foreign investors, including tax exemptions and measures to facilitate business establishment, noting the potential for exporting high-quality Honduran products to the Qatari market.