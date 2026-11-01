QSE Index Opens Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index increased by 1.21% at the start of Sunday's trading, gaining 110.40 points from the previous session's close to reach 9,261 points, supported by gains across all sectors.

QSE data attributed positive performances in Industrials (+2.14%), Real Estate (+1.39%), Insurance (+1.23%), Telecoms (+1.18%), Transportation (+1.10%), Consumer Goods and Services (+1.01%), and Banks and Financial Services (+0.81%).

By 10:00 am, QSE recorded 9,795 transactions of QR 174.802 million, with 52.074 million shares.