Mwani Qatar Handles Over 59,000 Containers In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Mwani Qatar handled more than 59,000 standard units (TEUs) in October, an increase of 9 percent compared with September 2026.

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Mwani Qatar said its ports received 249 vessels in October 2026, marking a 56 percent increase from the previous month.

The volume of bulk cargo handled rose 211 percent to more than 53 tonnes, while general cargo throughput increased 64 percent to more than 66,000 tonnes over the same period.

Livestock handling also surged 641 percent to more than 61,000 head, while the number of vehicles and equipment handled reached 1,655 units.