Qatar, Mexico Share Camaraderie Over Design

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The harpsichord in the corner stops most visitors. A keyboard instrument that produces sound by plucking its strings, it is covered in carved lacquer from Olinalá, a town in the mountains of Guerrero.

The technique often appears on trays, small chests, and room dividers familiar to many who grew up in Mexico. The visual effect is akin to painted trays from Russia's Zhostovo tradition, Chinese lacquerware and Japan's urushi lacquerware. On a musical instrument, the commonplace suddenly looks extraordinary. Visitors often ask how long it took to make and where it came from.

That shift in perspective was the subject of a conversation held in October at Hiperlocalidad, a co-operative gallery and design concept store inside G56 Hub Creativo in Mexico City, run by Martín Salido and Antonio Mendoza.

The occasion was a residency presented during Design Week México under the umbrella of Qatar's Years of Culture initiative. Four designers from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region were each paired with Mexican artisans. Their resulting works were shown at the Museo Nacional de Antropología as part of the Visión y Tradición exhibition.

Hiperlocalidad offers one model for exchanging ideas between craft and design. Conceived as a co-operative platform, it brings together around 40 independent designers, makers and small brands. It aims to give practitioners a place to show prototypes, meet collaborators and reach clients on more accessible terms than a more conventional gallery. The intention is to make room for relationships, not to act as a gatekeeper.

The question of who gets to be seen, and how their work is valued, surfaced repeatedly during the discussion with the MENASA designers. Mendoza described a growing appreciation for Mexican design among local audiences, including people who once looked abroad for collectible work. He suggested that international interest can prompt that reassessment, though it is only one part of a longer story. Across Mexico, regional materials and techniques are part of daily life; familiarity can make them easy to overlook.

He argued that design can interrupt that familiarity. Encountering a technique in a new form may reveal the skill that was there all along. But the discussion also made clear that changing an object's context is not enough. Participants raised the unequal distinctions that can separate“art” from“craft,” and the ways those labels may reflect social hierarchies. Celebrating a technique, they argued, should include attention to the conditions in which its makers work, and whether they share in the recognition and value their work creates.

The objects themselves resist perfect control. Shirine Sbaiti, a designer from Lebanon behind the Limbo brand, spoke about her interest in ceramics due to their handmade character and imperfections. Mendoza described a piece of obsidian that broke during production. Instead of treating the break as a flaw to conceal, the team used it to explain the material and the process. Obsidian is volcanic glass; its fragility was part of the work's story.

For Yasamin Shaikhi, a Qatar-based Iranian designer, this unpredictability has changed the way she thinks about materials. She described treating a material as a collaborator. If wood warps or a piece changes during making, the result can become part of its character. Her recent interest in food waste extends that approach, turning a material often dismissed as useless into a starting point for design.

For designers, the exchange also offered a way to think about what they carry between places. Sana Frini, a Mexico-based Tunisian architect and designer who co-curated the Mexican Pavilion for the 2025 Venice Biennale, spoke about staying rooted in her own language and cultural knowledge while working internationally. She observed that Mexico's techniques can resonate elsewhere because a thoughtful encounter can reveal unexpected points of connection. The task is to let those connections develop through research and collaboration, rather than borrow a visual language without understanding its context.

Kenan Alkuwatly, a Berlin-based Syrian product designer, described this as a process shaped by the head, the eye and the hand: the designer's ideas meeting the craftsperson's knowledge through conversation and making.

For him, that exchange can push both parties to take a technique or visual language beyond its usual setting. The object is then not simply a finished result; it is evidence of a relationship.

Participants also reflected on how Mexico's design and craft cultures bring people into that process. The residency allowed the visiting designers to encounter the country's techniques and diverse practitioners directly. Lejla Niksic, director of Strategic Engagement at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, underlined the challenge of communicating the value of design beyond the studio, particularly in ensuring that the creative process and craftsmanship remain appreciated when a finished piece reaches its end user.

Years of Culture Qatar Design Week México MENASA designers Mexican craft and design