A Jewel On Doha's Waterfront

The spectacular Crystal Walk on Gewan Island is emerging as one of Doha's must-visit destinations. Located within The Pearl-Qatar, the climate-controlled promenade features illuminated architectural installations, shaded walkways, boutique retail outlets and waterfront dining. With its elegant surroundings and stunning marina views, Gewan Island provides visitors and residents with an inviting space to relax, explore and experience Qatar's evolving waterfront lifestyle. PICTURES: Thajudheen

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