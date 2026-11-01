MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals 2026 to begin

TOKYO, Japan, November 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) is sponsoring the NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals(*1) scheduled to be held from November 9 (Monday) to November 15 (Sunday) in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

This tournament is the year-end singles championship on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour hosted by World Tennis(*2), bringing together the world's top-ranked players to engage in elite competition.

The year 2026 also marks a major milestone-the 50th anniversary of the advent of wheelchair tennis as a sport. As part of the rebranding of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to World Tennis, this tournament has been renamed from the NEC Wheelchair Singles Masters to the NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals. This change signifies a new chapter for the season's pinnacle tournament.

The partnership between NEC and World Tennis has endured since NEC first began sponsoring the Wheelchair Tennis Tour in 1992. NEC has supported this tournament for over 30 years, since it was established in 1994.

Through the support of parasports, including this sponsorship and its partnership with wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda, NEC is contributing to the creation of inclusive and diversified environments where everyone has a chance to reach their full potential.

The world's top-ranked players in the men's, women's, and quad categories will compete in this tournament. In addition to showcasing Japan's Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji, who are ranked number one in the men's and women's categories, respectively, the event will feature Alfie Hewett from Great Britain, who will compete in the men's category, along with Niels Vink from the Netherlands, currently ranked as the number one player in the quad category, among others.

David Haggerty, World Tennis President, said: "The NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals and UNIQLO Wheelchair Doubles Finals mark an exciting new chapter for these prestigious events, bringing together the world's leading players in Barcelona in the 50th anniversary year of wheelchair tennis. With some of Spain's leading players also competing, the events reflect the strength and global appeal of wheelchair tennis today. We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with NEC, whose support has played an important role in the continued development and visibility of wheelchair tennis."

"This year we celebrate a significant milestone as wheelchair tennis commemorates its 50th anniversary as a sport, while NEC marks its 35th year of continuous support for the sport," said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation. "Today, wheelchair tennis is captivating audiences worldwide. Beyond its appeal as a sport, there is something profoundly moving about watching athletes believe in their potential and overcome obstacles while competing on a level playing field. The deeply rooted values that underpin this sport also mirror those of the NEC Group's Purpose, which is to 'create the social values of safety, security, fairness and eï¬ƒciency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.' NEC's support of wheelchair tennis reflects our corporate philosophy, and we remain committed to contributing to the creation of a society where anyone-regardless of nationality, gender, or ability-can embrace their dreams and take on new challenges."







(*1) NEC Wheelchair Singles Finals

This year-end championship for wheelchair tennis (singles) is held around November every year. The top eight players in the men's, women's, and quad categories are eligible to participate and compete for prestigious titles. NEC has supported this event since the first tournament was held in 1994. The UNIQLO Wheelchair Doubles Finals will also be held at the same venue and time to determine the year-end world doubles championship title winners.

(*2) World Tennis:

World Tennis is the international governing body for tennis, headquartered in the outskirts of London. Formerly known as the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the organization officially rebranded as World Tennis in 2026. In addition to expanding competitive opportunities for tennis players of all ages and abilities, World Tennis aims to promote the sport's long-term, sustainable growth. The Wheelchair Tennis Division manages and grades wheelchair tennis tournaments, establishes world rankings and prize systems, and carries out activities to promote wheelchair tennis.

To learn more about NEC Wheelchair Tennis Sponsorship, please click on the URL below.



About NEC

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Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Daily News, Regional, Sports