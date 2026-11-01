Montreal's Stoppage-Time Goal In Draw Eliminates NYCFC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Daniel Rios scored the tying goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time as visiting CF Montreal damaged New York City Football Club's playoff hopes by rallying for a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

NYCFC (9-12-12, 39 points) conceded its seventh goal in second-half stoppage time and was eliminated.

Montreal capitalized on a miscue by James Sands to get the point. Sands was unable to get a pass off and instead tried to move the ball himself, but Luca Petrasso gained possession and made a slick pass from the end line to Rios.

Rios charged into the middle of the box, got around a defender and sent his seventh goal into the top left corner of the net by NYCFC goalie Matt Freese.

Andres Perea scored in the 41st minute for NYCFC, which did not produce enough consistent offense to get a second goal and fell to 0-4-1 in its past five matches with Montreal.

After conceding Rios' goal, NYCFC had chances to regain the lead. Agustin Ojeda was denied two minutes after Rios scored and Keaton Parks was blocked by Brandon Craig in the seventh minute and Nicolas Fernandez Mercau was blocked on a right-footed shot from close range in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC dropped to 2-6-8 in its past 15 matches and fell to 1-3-3 in its past seven after being unable to recover from conceding the tying goal.

Montreal goalie Sammsy Keita made three saves and recovered from his giveaway that allowed Perea to easily give NYCFC a 1-0 lead.

NYCFC had limited scoring chances for most of the first half before getting handed a golden look by Keita.

Keita had possession of the ball, but his soft kick was intercepted by Fernandez Mercau at the left side of the box. Fernandez Mercau quickly found Perea at the center of the box.

Perea quickly finished off his fourth goal with a right-footed shot before Montreal could defend and the ball flew past a diving Keita into the bottom left corner.

Freese made his lone save in the 12th minute.

Montreal (6-19-8, 26 points) scored its first goal since Oct. 17 and is 0-3-2 in its past five contests.

Daniel Rios CF Montreal New York City Football Club NYCFC