Britain's Dart Claims First WTA Singles Title In Guangzhou
The British number five, ranked 115th in the world and coached by former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, overcame a sluggish start after being broken in the opening game
Dart recovered to draw level at 4-4 in the first set but Tagger immediately broke again and served out the opener
The first break point of the second set went to Dart, who took it for 5-3 and then levelled the match, setting up a deciding set
In the final set, momentum swung repeatedly as the pair traded five consecutive breaks of serve. Dart finally steadied by saving two break points to hold for 5-3 and closed out the match to secure the titleHarriet Dart WTA Lilli Tagger Guangzhou Open
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