HEC Paris Doha Welcomes Talent From Diverse Sectors

HEC Paris, Doha has welcomed 44 professionals to the 2026 cohort of its Executive MBA – Emerging Leaders Track (ELT), bringing together high-potential talent from Qatar, and beyond representing a diverse range of industries and organisations.

Qatari professionals account for 84% of the cohort, while women represent 68%, underscoring the importance of developing human capital and nurturing the talent needed to advance Qatar National Vision 2030 and support the country's continued economic and social development.

The Executive MBA – ELT is designed to develop the next generation of business leaders equipped to contribute to diversified, knowledge-driven economies in Qatar and across the wider region. Combining world-class management education with a strong understanding of the regional business environment, the programme develops strategic perspective, management capabilities, and leadership capacity, preparing participants to take on greater responsibility and contribute to organisational and economic transformation.

The 2026 cohort includes professionals from government, technology, education, finance, aviation, energy, healthcare, and other key areas of the economy. This diversity of professional backgrounds provides participants with exposure to diverse perspectives and enables them to engage with a wide range of challenges shaping organisations and industries across the region. Joshua Kobb, chief growth & impact officer at HEC Paris, Doha, said:“Qatar's economic diversification is creating opportunities across established and emerging industries.

Realising this potential depends on people who can think differently, and translate ideas into practical business outcomes. By bringing together professionals from a range of sectors, the 2026 ELT cohort provides a valuable setting to exchange experience, challenge familiar approaches, and explore how learning can contribute to organisational progress and the wider economy.”

Delivered in a flexible, part-time format, the EMBA - Emerging Leaders Track enables participants to balance professional responsibilities with a rigorous programme of management education and leadership development. The programme combines core management disciplines with applied learning, helping participants translate new knowledge into practical solutions and respond effectively to complex organisational challenges.

HEC Paris Doha