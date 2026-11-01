QF's PUE President Unveils Pre-University Education Vision 2040 To QNA

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of Pre-University Education (PUE) at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), Abeer Al Khalifa, unveiled the core features of the Pre-University Education Vision 2040, developed in response to the rapid transformations across education, labor markets, and technology, marking a qualitative leap in advancing Qatar's educational landscape.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Khalifa explained that the vision aims to nurture a generation that takes pride in its national identity while remaining agile to global changes. It seeks to empower students through personalized, flexible learning pathways driven by accurate data tailored to individual needs, talents, and decision-making capabilities.

She added that the Pre-University Education Vision 2040 redefines the student experience by repositioning educators as mentors and skill-development facilitators, and reimagining schools as incubators for innovation, creativity, and critical thinking.

Al Khalifa pointed out that the vision views the student journey from ages three to eighteen as a seamless, continuous developmental continuum rather than isolated academic stages. She emphasized that the long-term roadmap extends to 2040, rooted in the conviction that the profound impact of educational transformation is measured across generations rather than annually. In line with Qatar Foundation's mission to invest in the individual as the cornerstone of development and future, she noted that the vision aims to build a flexible educational ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid changes, while upholding national values and identity.

While discussing the priorities of this vision, Al Khalifa explained that it focuses on creating a comprehensive and balanced educational experience. This includes offering students a broader range of choices, facilitating their smooth transition to higher education or the labor market, as well as redefining the role of the educator and elevating their status as a pivotal element in the educational process. She emphasized the importance of collaborating with parents and the community, key stakeholders in a student's educational journey, and the integration of technology and artificial intelligence at the heart of educational development. These tools offer significant opportunities to support personalized learning, innovate teaching methods, and expand the horizons of creative, forward-looking education.

Regarding the primary challenges that prompted the formulation of this vision, the President of Pre-University Education pointed first to the rapid pace of technological advancement, which has reshaped how students engage with knowledge. With artificial intelligence now serving as a direct source of information, there is an urgent need to strengthen critical thinking skills, the ability to verify information, and the capacity to discern accurate content. She added that the second challenge concerns the behavioral shifts among new generations, students, teachers, and parents alike, and the accompanying changes in learning, attention, and communication. This necessitates the development of teaching methods that are more interactive and engaging. Lastly, the third challenge lies in the rapid evolution of the labor market, which requires a focus on fostering the capacity for continuous learning and the regular acquisition of new skills, enabling students to adapt to the demands of the future.

A defining feature of Vision 2040 is its three-year review cycle, which guarantees systematic evaluation to maintain flexibility alongside emerging socio-economic shifts. The vision directly aligns with the strategic frameworks of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the National Human Resource Development Strategy, she explained.

The approach is grounded in balancing international and local standards, preserving national identity, language, and heritage, while accounting for individual differences to promote progressive education, support diversity within the pre-university education system, and expand the educational options available to students.

She further explained that education will evolve into a personalized experience, based on the specific needs of each student's academic achievement, individual capabilities, personal interests, and indicators of well-being and development.

She noted that the role of the teacher will shift from a mere transmitter of knowledge to that of a mentor, motivator, and facilitator of learning, a transition that will help students develop essential life and cognitive skills, while strengthening their capacity for critical thinking and continuous self-directed learning. She added that schools will become incubators for innovation to test new ideas and curricula before they are implemented on a wider scale.

The President of PUE at QF emphasized that the Pre-University Education Vision 2040 serves as a bridge between the requirements of the local community and the global aspirations of students. It achieves this by aligning educational outcomes with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the needs of the labor market, while simultaneously equipping students with the skills necessary to engage with the world and compete at both regional and international levels.

She underscored that this vision empowers students to become active members of their local communities and ambassadors for their values and culture on a global stage. She noted that the success of this vision will be evaluated through an integrated system of strategic and operational performance indicators, encompassing the quality of education, academic outcomes, and the extent to which the objectives of various programs and initiatives are met.

Concluding her remarks to QNA, the President of PUE stressed that the evaluation process is not limited to numerical indicators; it also involves measuring the actual impact of educational initiatives on students, teachers, and the community. Furthermore, successful experiences will be documented and developed into case studies, which will contribute to the formulation of educational policies nationwide, thereby strengthening the State of Qatar's position in the field of education and supporting its transition toward a knowledge-based economy.