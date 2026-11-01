Public Prosecution Receives Delegation From Military Police Command Foundational Investigations Course

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Prosecution received a delegation of participants in the foundational investigations training course organized by the Military Police Command, as part of an educational and training visit aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation and exchanging expertise between the legal and military authorities.

During a comprehensive tour, the delegation visited key facilities of the Public Prosecution, including the Criminal Studies Institute, where members were briefed on its role in developing legal professionals through advanced training programs and its efforts to enhance the capabilities of the country's national legal workforce.

The delegation also learned about daily investigative procedures and the handling of reports at several local prosecution offices. A number of Public Prosecution members explained the nature of their duties and responsibilities.

The visit also included a tour of the Public Prosecution's library, where the delegation viewed its collection of legal references and specialized academic encyclopedias in criminal law.

In this context, the Public Prosecution underscored the importance of such visits in building bridges of knowledge between legal, judicial and military authorities, thereby contributing to improved institutional performance and the development of national talent.

For its part, the delegation of participants in the foundational investigations training course under the Military Police Command highlighted the value of the visit and the practical knowledge and expertise it provided. They stressed the importance of drawing on these insights to strengthen both the training and practical components of the course.