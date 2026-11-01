Binance Hack Shakes Crypto, But HYPE And BCH Defy The Sellof
Bitcoin closed Saturday near $77,424 on Coinbase, leaving the completed seven-candle window down approximately 4.14%. CoinMarketCap's post-close rolling seven-day figure stood at -3.97%. The Coinbase window opened near $80,770 and traded between $76,141 and $81,890.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewBoth the completed 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages, at $80,787 and $81,899 respectively, remained above the close. The week's weakness predated the Binance breach, which accelerated the late-week break and left Bitcoin below two widely followed measures of its recent trend Separates From the Market With a Strong Weekly Gain
By contrast, HYPE was the clearest positive outlier in the selected set. It closed Saturday near $87.84 on Coinbase, leaving the completed seven-candle window up approximately 14.69%; CoinMarketCap's post-close rolling seven-day figure was +15.11%. The Coinbase window opened near $76.59 and traded between $72.73 and $96.99.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>HYPE/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewThe completed 20-day SMA at $81.13 and the 50-day SMA at $85.40 sat below the close. ICE's October 29 agreement with Trade to pursue U.S.-regulated perpetual markets built on Hyperliquid provides a concrete catalyst, although the plan remains subject to regulatory approval. HYPE has since pulled back from its weekly high, so the announcement supports the divergence without guaranteeing it will persist Cash Holds a Smaller but Notable Positive Divergence
Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash posted the second positive exception. It closed Saturday near $285 on Coinbase, leaving the completed seven-candle window up approximately 2.82%; CoinMarketCap's post-close rolling seven-day reading was +2.96%. The Coinbase window opened near $277 and traded between $263 and $304.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>BCH/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewThe completed 20-day average at $280 and 50-day average at $285 both sat below the close. No verified BCH-specific catalyst explains the move, so its relative strength should be treated as observed price behavior rather than a narrative claim's Rebound Follows a Sharp Security-Linked Selloff
The catch was AAVE, which absorbed the sharpest intraperiod loss among the selected assets before rebounding. It closed Saturday near $133 on Coinbase, leaving the completed seven-candle window down approximately 2.99%; CoinMarketCap's post-close rolling seven-day figure was -0.50%. The Coinbase window opened near $138 and traded between $115 and $139.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>AAVE/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingViewBoth the completed 20-day SMA at $143 and the 50-day SMA at $150 remained above the close. Aave's risk team said the Binance exploiter supplied 60 million USDT and borrowed about $44.6 million of wrapped ether before the protocol froze markets across multiple networks. Markets were later reopened with tighter collateral and borrowing settings. That sequence gives AAVE's selloff and rebound a verified security catalyst while leaving the token below its tracked trend measures Outflows and Stablecoin Contraction Add to PressureU.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $643.2 million of net outflows on October 30, according to Farside, reversing the $440.8 million of net inflows accumulated across the first four sessions. The full trading week therefore ended with approximately $202.4 million of net outflows. Friday's reversal was larger than any earlier daily inflow and arrived as the Binance breach and broader risk-asset weakness pressured Bitcoin.That early ETF demand did not prevent the broad market decline, and Friday's outflow removed the week's remaining institutional-flow cushion. Stablecoin circulation also declined during the period. The measures cover different parts of the market, but together they leave participation weaker than the two positive pair exceptions suggest. Binance's continuing withdrawal suspension adds a separate operational constraint. Its planned Sunday reopening, if completed without further disruption, could reduce that pressure; a delay or another incident update would keep security risk at the center of the market story Could Turn Isolated Strength Into a Broader RecoveryThe current read is a broad decline with selective survivors. It rests mainly on negative breadth, Bitcoin trading below both tracked averages, and the distance between HYPE or BCH and the weaker large Layer-1 group.So, if Bitcoin recovers its 20-day moving average near $80,994 while breadth stabilizes, the week's move would look more like a sharp range test than a durable loss of support. Continued gains in HYPE or BCH would carry more weight if more established assets joined them. A smooth reopening of Binance withdrawals and renewed ETF inflows would also weaken the case that participation remains impaired. The evidence would need to broaden beyond two winners before the market could support a rotation reading Opens With Crypto Participation Still UnresolvedSaturday's close confirmed Bitcoin below both tracked averages and left only 17 of the top 100 assets positive over seven days. HYPE and Bitcoin Cash now offer the first test of whether isolated strength can attract company as the new week begins. The unresolved part is participation: a few winners can survive a weak market for a long time, but a rotation needs enough followers to become visible beyond the exceptions.
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