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Binance Schedules Phased Withdrawals Following $6.3 Billion Theft Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-01 02:11:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Binance will progressively restore customer withdrawals on Sunday after replenishing 95 per cent of the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrencies stolen during an unprecedented cyberattack on the world's largest digital asset exchange.

The company announced that the first phase would begin between 0600 and 0900 GMT, covering 15 blockchain networks and major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, BNB, Solana, XRP and dogecoin. Additional assets will become available after security and operational checks.

The announcement follows Thursday's attack, which compromised Binance's cryptocurrency wallets and triggered an emergency suspension of withdrawals. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has attributed the theft to TraderTraitor, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group.

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The Arabian Post

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