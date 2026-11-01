Binance Schedules Phased Withdrawals Following $6.3 Billion Theft Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Binance will progressively restore customer withdrawals on Sunday after replenishing 95 per cent of the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrencies stolen during an unprecedented cyberattack on the world's largest digital asset exchange.

The company announced that the first phase would begin between 0600 and 0900 GMT, covering 15 blockchain networks and major cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, BNB, Solana, XRP and dogecoin. Additional assets will become available after security and operational checks.

The announcement follows Thursday's attack, which compromised Binance's cryptocurrency wallets and triggered an emergency suspension of withdrawals. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has attributed the theft to TraderTraitor, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group.

<p>Binance said approximately $6 billion worth of stolen assets had been replaced using company resources, including its customer protection reserves, futures insurance funds and corporate treasury. The exchange has pledged to absorb the entire financial impact without passing losses to customers.</p> <p>The outstanding five per cent comprises less liquid cryptocurrencies that are difficult to acquire in sufficient quantities. Binance said purchases would continue through cryptocurrency markets and privately negotiated transactions until the affected balances were fully replenished.</p> <p>The exchange prioritised withdrawals according to customer demand recorded over the preceding week. Its initial restoration programme includes bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Tron, Solana, XRP Ledger, Dogecoin, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, Sui and other supported networks.</p> <p>Customers were advised that transactions could experience delays during the reopening because of elevated traffic and additional verification procedures. Binance said individual networks would become operational only after their security and stability had been established.</p> See also Russia registers first self-regulatory body for digital assets <p>The company maintained that deposits and unaffected trading services remained operational throughout the withdrawal suspension. It said customers could check individual cryptocurrency networks for confirmation that withdrawals had been enabled.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The attack began at approximately 2005 GMT on Thursday, when unauthorised transactions were detected involving the exchange's hot wallets, which hold cryptocurrencies connected to online systems.</p> <p>Blockchain investigators identified substantial transfers within approximately 20 minutes, making the incident the largest cryptocurrency theft recorded. The stolen amount exceeded the combined value of several previous major attacks against digital asset platforms.</p> <p>The FBI identified TraderTraitor as responsible on Saturday and warned that the stolen assets were being moved through cryptocurrency networks. Investigators observed the perpetrators converting portions of the proceeds into ether, potentially complicating efforts to trace and recover the funds.</p> <p>The agency indicated that further laundering could involve technologies designed to obscure the movement and ownership of digital assets. Blockchain intelligence specialists have been monitoring suspicious transactions and identifying addresses associated with the attack.</p> <p>North Korea has consistently denied accusations that it operates state-sponsored hacking organisations to steal cryptocurrencies or generate revenue. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington had not established with certainty whether North Korea was responsible.</p> <p>Binance has been cooperating with law enforcement agencies, blockchain analytics companies and cryptocurrency issuers to identify and restrict access to stolen assets.</p> <p>By Friday, approximately $3 billion in affected cryptocurrency had been frozen or identified for freezing, according to the exchange. Such restrictions can prevent further transfers, although identifying assets does not necessarily mean they have been returned.</p> See also Bithumb employee system breached amid wider financial cyberattacks <p>Binance co-chief executive Richard Teng described the intrusion as a complex operation involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to erase evidence of unauthorised activity.</p> <p>The exchange initially identified the compromised computer as a possible entry point before investigators discovered additional security breaches. Binance said its investigation had not established evidence that wallet private keys had been exposed.</p> <p>Security teams subsequently revoked compromised authorisations, isolated affected infrastructure and strengthened monitoring systems. The company said further technical findings would be disclosed once investigators had verified the circumstances of the breach.</p> <p>Co-chief executive Yi He said half of the company's Secure Asset Fund for Users would be deployed towards covering losses, with Binance committed to rebuilding the fund to approximately $1 billion.</p> <p>The company also drew on its Futures Insurance Fund and treasury resources to acquire replacement cryptocurrencies. Binance said it had allocated more than $6.34 billion internally to address the financial consequences of the intrusion.</p> <p>The exchange stated that holdings of bitcoin, ether, USDT, BNB, Solana, USDC, XRP and several other major tokens were fully backed by corresponding reserves.</p> <p>Binance has indicated that a more comprehensive cryptographic verification of customer reserves is expected on Tuesday, providing users with additional information about the assets supporting their balances.</p> <p>Its restoration schedule covers individual cryptocurrency and network combinations rather than reopening every withdrawal channel simultaneously. Further networks will be activated as technical assessments are completed.</p> <p>AP Crypto News Network</p> <h2></h2>