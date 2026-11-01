Federal Court Rejects Trump's Epstein Letter Defamation Lawsuit Arabian Post
US District Judge Darrin Gayles ruled in Miami on Saturday that Trump's amended complaint failed to establish that the newspaper and other defendants acted with actual malice. He dismissed the case with prejudice, preventing the president from filing the same claims again in the district court.
The ruling followed an earlier dismissal in April, when Gayles allowed Trump to revise his allegations. The president submitted an amended complaint in May, but the judge found that it still failed to meet the legal threshold governing defamation actions brought by public figures.
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