BYD Prioritises GCC Expansion With New Investment Plans Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

BYD has designated the Gulf Cooperation Council its leading international expansion priority, announcing plans for additional investment, a regional spare-parts hub and broader technology operations beyond vehicle sales.

Executive vice-president Stella Li said the Chinese automotive group intends to strengthen its dealership network and after-sales services while exploring opportunities in battery storage, autonomous driving and robotics across Gulf markets.

“The GCC is my number one priority now,” Li said in an interview published on 30 October. She described the region as an opportunity to introduce technologies developed across BYD's automotive, electronics and energy businesses.

A proposed spare-parts distribution centre would be situated between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing a regional base for supplying replacement components. Li did not disclose its precise location, investment cost or opening timetable.

The facility forms part of a wider effort to improve customer support as BYD expands its vehicle range and distribution footprint. Availability of replacement parts and dependable maintenance services are important considerations for buyers assessing newer automotive brands, particularly as competition increases in the Gulf.

Li identified building a stronger sales network and developing after-sales infrastructure as immediate priorities. The company also intends to invest more in marketing and introduce additional models, although detailed spending commitments and launch schedules were not provided.

BYD is preparing to use the Gulf for the global debut of an upcoming luxury vehicle, Li said. She did not identify the model or announce a launch date, leaving the timing and commercial scope of the event unspecified.

The announcement broadens BYD's regional ambitions beyond its established electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle business. Li pointed to battery energy storage, robotics and autonomous-driving technology as areas where the group believes its engineering capabilities could have applications.

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Those possibilities remain distinct from confirmed commercial projects. No new Gulf manufacturing plant, robotics installation or autonomous-driving deployment was announced alongside the investment plans. The proposed parts centre is the clearest identified addition to the company's regional infrastructure.

BYD's expansion is being supported by local distribution partnerships. Al-Futtaim has helped develop the brand's presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where dealership coverage has been expanding alongside efforts to establish customer confidence in electrified vehicles.

The company's Saudi retail network had reached 10 operating showrooms by August, including locations in Riyadh and Al-Qassim, according to an announcement by Al-Futtaim. Such outlets provide an established platform for introducing further vehicles, although dealership expansion alone does not guarantee sustained sales growth.

The Gulf strategy comes as BYD seeks to increase the contribution of overseas operations amid intense competition in its home market. Its third-quarter revenue rose 13.6 per cent from a year earlier to 221.5 billion yuan, while net profit increased 28 per cent to approximately 10 billion yuan.

Global vehicle sales climbed 18.8 per cent during the quarter to more than 1.32 million units. Overseas shipments more than doubled, helping offset softer domestic demand, although the group faces mounting competition from established manufacturers and other Chinese brands.

Li has also identified geopolitical uncertainty as the biggest obstacle to international expansion. Speaking at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore in October, she said unpredictable trade and regulatory conditions made long-term investment decisions more difficult.

She explained that BYD was holding back from selling passenger cars in the United States because the company lacked sufficient clarity about the operating environment. The distinction underscores the importance of markets where the group sees more favourable conditions for building a lasting commercial presence.

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BYD's longer-term international strategy increasingly emphasises localisation rather than relying exclusively on exports from China. Li said the company wants to establish local manufacturing capabilities and qualify domestic suppliers where business conditions justify investment.

The group has pursued manufacturing investments in countries including Brazil and Hungary. Those projects illustrate its broader approach but do not amount to a commitment to establish vehicle production in the GCC, where the newly outlined priorities centre on distribution, service capacity and technology opportunities.

Li also described artificial intelligence as an increasingly important component of vehicle software and manufacturing processes. BYD is working on more integrated in-car digital assistance, alongside automation initiatives intended to support its industrial operations.

Also published on Medium.