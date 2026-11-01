Japan Strengthens Cyber Defences After Widespread Data Breaches Arabian Post
The Foreign Ministry disclosed on October 30 that approximately 3,600 sets of personal information might have been compromised through unauthorised access to its network. The records included names and email addresses, with around 900 belonging to people outside the ministry. Officials said confidential information was held on a separate network and had not been affected.
The ministry detected the intrusion on July 27, blocked access and invalidated credentials. An external investigation subsequently identified possible exposure. Authorities said there was no evidence that the information had been misused, and pledged stronger authentication and monitoring.
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