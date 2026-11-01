MENAFN - Swissinfo) As the Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to gain support in its home country, its Swiss connections are also attracting some fresh attention. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland and the AfD: political, personal and financial ties This content was published on November 1, 2026 - 10:00 7 minutes

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.

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Like most countries, Germany is keen to ensure its politics does not come under the influence of foreign meddling, including in the form of donations to political parties. As such, gifts from outside the European Union are capped at €1,000 (CHF918); anonymous donations are also not allowed. Oversight is mainly done by Germany's parliamentary administration.

But should the country where illicit donations originate also take responsibility? In the Swiss parliament recently, the Green Party's Andrea de Meuron askedExternal link just this – and referred specifically to the AfD, whose surge in popularity in recent years has sparked debates about the compatibility of its far-right positions with liberal democracy.

De Meuron cited the case of a contested €2 million donation, with alleged Swiss links, which the AfD is appealingExternal link in a Berlin court. The party was also fined in 2020 over a €130,000 donation from a Zurich pharma firm.“Such cases show that Switzerland acts as a 'hub' for illicit financing models,” de Meuron claimed. She wants the government to clarify what can be done to prevent them – as well as what they mean for the country's reputation.

What can be expected? A justice ministry response to her question is likely during the parliamentary session starting November 30. But according to Odile Ammann from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland's own political finance transparency rules, introduced in 2023, do not address financial flows leaving the country. That said, she adds, one“loophole” in the Swiss regulations – allowing“intermediary structures” to hide the origins of political donations – can also obscure the source of donations being sent abroad.

Due to the loophole, Ammann tells Swissinfo,“it would not surprise me if there were additional examples” – beyond the AfD – of illicit political funding coming out of Switzerland. She has previously recommended tightening the law.

>> How transparent is political funding in Switzerland compared to other European countries?

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