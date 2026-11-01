Italiano it Zurigo e Basilea: manifestazioni di scontento degenerano Original Read more: Zurigo e Basilea: manifestazioni di scontento degen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Several hundred people took part in protests in Zurich and Basel on Saturday night under the banner“On en a marre – en Suisse aussi” [We've had enough – in Switzerland too], echoing protests in France. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich and Basel protests turn violent This content was published on November 1, 2026 - 10:27 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The two unauthorised demonstrations were marred by violence, requiring the intervention of the police.

In Zurich, hundreds of people, some wearing Halloween masks, gathered at around 10:30 pm on Langstrasse in the city centre. Fireworks and flares were set off as the crowd made its way towards Helvetiaplatz, a few hundred metres from the main station.

The atmosphere changed as soon as the demonstrators reached the square, a Keystone-ATS journalist observed at the scene. The shelter at the local bus stop was damaged and a barricade made of rubbish bins, bicycles and other objects was set alight.

The police intervened with water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Small groups of rioters set fire to rubbish bins in various locations, according to the municipal police. A car was also set alight and the shop windows of several shops were damaged. The police said they were repeatedly targeted with fireworks, bottles and stones. They replied using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes continued until around 1:30 am.

A police patrol, which had responded to a medical emergency, was attacked by a crowd, the police said. Their vehicle was damaged and the officers were forced to withdraw before they could assist a teenager who had suffered serious leg injuries following an accident.

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