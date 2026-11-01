Français fr TI: un nouveau pont sur la Maggia deux ans après les intempéries Original Read more: TI: un nouveau pont sur la Maggia deux ans après les intempe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Authorities have opened a new bridge in Visletto, in Ticino's Maggia Valley, nearly two years after a devastating storm swept away the original structure, restoring a permanent road link to the upper valley. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ticino opens bridge lost in deadly storm This content was published on November 1, 2026 - 10:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The bridge is due to open to motor traffic from 4:30 pm on October 31, canton Ticino's department of spatial planning said. Its opening marks“a decisive step towards the permanent restoration of the road link with the upper Maggia Valley”, according to a press release.

The new bridge has been built slightly further upstream than the previous one in order to improve its protection against erosion. Over 150 metres long, it features a reinforced concrete deck and also houses the necessary infrastructure for water supply, wastewater disposal, electricity and telecommunications.

The construction of the bridge cost CHF10.5 million ($12.7 millon), a sum covered in full by the canton. Its opening marks an important stage in the reconstruction, but“does not bring the region's restoration programme to a close”, the authorities stressed.

More More Climate adaptation Why Alpine debris flows are becoming more intense and unpredictable

This content was published on Aug 27, 2026 Swissinfo spoke to Markus Stoffel, head of the new Chair of Mountain Hazard Research at the University of Geneva, about how the climate crisis is reshaping debris flows and other Alpine hazards.

Read more: Why Alpine debris flows are becoming more intense and unpredic