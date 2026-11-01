Français fr Un avocat demande la mise sous régie partielle de Crans-Montana Original Read more: Un avocat demande la mise sous régie partielle de Crans-Mo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Amid uncertainty over the potential civil liability linked to the Constellation fire, a lawyer representing several victims has called for the Crans-Montana government to be placed under partial administration and for its finances to be investigated. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lawyer urges probe into Crans-Montana finances This content was published on November 1, 2026 - 11:06 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“We based our analysis on the public accounts, and the conclusion is clear: the municipality does not have the means to meet any liability it may incur,” Sébastien Fanti told the Keystone-ATS news agency. The lawyer was confirming a report in Le Matin Dimanche and the SonntagsZeitung.

According to the complaint lodged with the Valais cantonal government, the total cost to the municipality could run into several hundred million francs. The annual allocation of CHF5 million, as set out in the municipal budget, is therefore insufficient. The lawyer is therefore calling for an official investigation into Crans-Montana's finances, accompanied by recommendations.

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