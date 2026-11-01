Lawyer Urges Probe Into Crans-Montana Finances
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Un avocat demande la mise sous régie partielle de Crans-Montana
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Read more: Un avocat demande la mise sous régie partielle de Crans-Mo
“We based our analysis on the public accounts, and the conclusion is clear: the municipality does not have the means to meet any liability it may incur,” Sébastien Fanti told the Keystone-ATS news agency. The lawyer was confirming a report in Le Matin Dimanche and the SonntagsZeitung.
According to the complaint lodged with the Valais cantonal government, the total cost to the municipality could run into several hundred million francs. The annual allocation of CHF5 million, as set out in the municipal budget, is therefore insufficient. The lawyer is therefore calling for an official investigation into Crans-Montana's finances, accompanied by recommendations.More More Crans-Montana New Year's Eve to blend hope and contemplation
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