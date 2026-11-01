MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi unveils a new global digital services company turning cloud, data, and AI into measurable business outcomes: Hitachi Digital

TOKYO, November 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") today announced plans to launch Hitachi Digital Inc. ("Hitachi Digital"), a new global digital services company, on April 1, 2027, in accordance with the integration plan announced in January 2026(*1). Hitachi Digital will unite Hitachi's U.S. subsidiaries, GlobalLogic Inc.("GlobalLogic") and Hitachi Digital Services LLC ("Hitachi Digital Services") under a single company using the Hitachi brand, with a brand campaign launching today. Hitachi Digital will steadily guide enterprise digital transformation at the convergence of cloud, data, and AI toward concrete business results.

With approximately 35,000 professionals in 27 countries and more than 880 active clients, Hitachi Digital combines product and software engineering with enterprise systems and operational expertise, backed by more than 100 years of Hitachi experience building and operating mission-critical infrastructure. Hitachi Digital delivers sustainable solutions across both the physical and digital tech stack, engineering new digital products and AI capabilities for its clients, modernizing the enterprise core behind them, and running them reliably at scale. The success of this differentiated combination will be driven by the dedicated Hitachi Digital teams centered on Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) supporting clients around the world.

(*1) January 29, 2026 press release: Hitachi Announces Plans to Integrate GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services to Accelerate Global Growth of Lumada 3.0

"Our clients need one partner who understands how an industry works, maintains deep technology ecosystem relationships, while engineering what's new, modernizing what's underneath, and keeping it all running across the enterprise,” said Anand Birje, CEO and Chairman, Hitachi Digital.“Hitachi Digital brings digital engineering and operations together as one company, at global scale, with the industrial depth of Hitachi behind us. We can be our clients' one trusted partner from strategy through operations, engineering what the world depends on."

Driving Digital Transformation at Scale

Hitachi Digital will serve as a strategic partner across the full transformation lifecycle, bringing deep domain expertise in key vertical industries and AI-era focused service lines including Physical AI, Data and Intelligence, Cloud and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and Enterprise Applications. The insights and technical expertise gained through delivering these comprehensive services will continue to fuel our IP differentiation, including HMAX by Hitachi(“HMAX”), a next-generation suite of solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure. Furthermore, our strategic alliance partnerships across the full tech stack, from the data layer to frontier AI labs will be multiplied and amplified.

The two companies coming together as Hitachi Digital have been recognized by leading industry analysts for their differentiated capabilities, resulting in rankings from ISG Research as a Leader in Intelligent Robotics and Physical AI Services, Digital Engineering Services, and Generative AI Services.

“Hitachi Digital Services has been recognized for connecting edge intelligence, robotics, and AI driven decision layers into secure, mission-critical environments. GlobalLogic has demonstrated differentiated strength across augmented design, R&D Services, intelligent operations and connected experience, and integrated platform and application services by leading with consulting, AI-first engineering and deep domain expertise. These outcomes are the result of what is now Hitachi Digital's differentiation-a fusion of deep industrial heritage with enterprise grade AI orchestration,” said Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research.

Accelerating Physical AI

What further sets Hitachi Digital apart is the Hitachi Group's long-standing operational technology (OT) and domain knowledge in industrial businesses. Backed by that knowledge, Hitachi Digital will accelerate the implementation of both enterprise AI and Physical AI in industries including manufacturing, mobility and energy, as well as across the Hitachi Group through its“customer zero” initiatives. Hitachi Digital's synergy revenue with Hitachi Group grew 46 percent year-on-year in the first half. Central to the work at Hitachi Group and beyond are the company's FDEs, who work directly in clients' operational environments to put these AI capabilities into practice. These teams of AI specialists, data scientists and engineers work alongside clients and technology partners to apply new AI and digital capabilities inside complex enterprise and operational environments.

Hitachi Digital will continue to scale through investment in AI, data and cloud talent, including FDEs, along with expanded alliances and acquisitions across the technology ecosystem.

"With the launch of Hitachi Digital, Hitachi will evolve into a global digital services company capable of providing end-to-end solutions ranging from enterprise AI to physical AI," said Jun Abe, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Systems & Services Sector, Hitachi. "By uniting GlobalLogic's digital engineering with Hitachi Digital Services' enterprise and operational expertise, and leveraging the FDE Team as a driving force, together with Hitachi's OT and domain knowledge in social infrastructure, we will work alongside clients throughout their business transformation and help maximize value creation. Through these efforts, we will strongly advance our clients' digital transformation globally, drive the growth of Lumada 3.0 and contribute to the harmonized society envisioned in Hitachi's management plan, 'Inspire 2027.'"

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About Hitachi Digital Inc.

Hitachi Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global digital services company that helps organizations in complex, mission-critical industries turn cloud, data and AI into measurable business outcomes. Formed by uniting GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services, the company brings digital engineering and operations together, from enterprise AI to Physical AI, with approximately 35,000 professionals in 27 countries. Hitachi Digital engineers what the world depends on. Visit us at .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, well-being and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025(ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000employees worldwide. Visit us at .

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Enterprise IT, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]