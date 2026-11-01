Qatar Chamber Participates In B57+ Business Leaders Summit In Istanbul

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber participated in the second B57+ Business Leaders' Summit, held in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, on the sidelines of the 42nd Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), with the participation of senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and representatives of chambers of commerce from across OIC member states.

Concluding on Sunday, the summit focused on strengthening economic and trade cooperation among OIC member states, expanding joint investment opportunities, and promoting partnerships between private sector institutions to support sustainable economic development and foster greater integration across Islamic markets.

The summit addressed capital mobilization, expanding cross-border investments, boosting intra-OIC trade, developing public-private partnerships, and exploring promising opportunities in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship.

In press statements, board member of Qatar Chamber, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, stressed the summit's importance in enhancing communication among business communities in Islamic countries and opening new avenues for trade and investment cooperation. He noted that such international platforms provide valuable opportunities to exchange expertise, explore investment potential, and build strategic partnerships that serve the shared interests of the private sector.

Fostering cooperation among chambers of commerce and private sector institutions in Islamic countries is essential to boosting intra-OIC trade and increasing mutual investments, he added, emphasizing the need to intensify efforts to eliminate trade and investment barriers and refine cooperation mechanisms among companies, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Islamic economies and their capacity to address global economic challenges.

Organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye (TOBB) and COMCEC, the summit kicked off on Oct. 31, under the theme of "Towards Strategic Integration: Mobilizing the Potential of OIC Countries for a Prosperous Future of the Global South."