Bahrain, France Discuss Regional Developments, Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the impact of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait on the global economy, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

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