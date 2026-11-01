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Bahrain, France Discuss Regional Developments, Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Ties


Date: 2026-11-01 02:07:15

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met Sunday with Director for North Africa and the Middle East at the French Foreign Ministry, Romaric Roignan, who is visiting Manama, to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the impact of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al Mandeb Strait on the global economy, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

regional developments Bahrain France bilateral relations

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Gulf Times

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