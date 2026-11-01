Qatar's Zamel Al Shahrani Elected Vice President Of United World Wrestling

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Astana: The General Assembly of United World Wrestling (UWW) has elected Zamel Sayyaf Al Shahrani, former president of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation, as a vice president of the international governing body. The election was held in Kazakhstan, with representatives of national federations from around the world taking part.

Al Shahrani's election recognizes his sporting career, extensive administrative experience and contributions to developing wrestling and raising its profile at the regional and international levels.

He is regarded as one of the prominent sports administrators who have contributed to the development of the sport. He previously served as president of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation and the Arab Wrestling Federation, in addition to serving on UWW's Bureau, giving him extensive experience in sports administration at various levels.

The election represents a new achievement for Qatari sports and a gain for Arab sports, while strengthening the presence of Arab expertise in leadership and decision-making positions within international sports federations and organizations.

On the occasion, President of the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation, HE Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al-Thani, said Al Shahrani's election as a vice president of United World Wrestling (UWW) marked a major achievement for Qatari sports and a gain for Arab sports. He added that it reflected the standing that Qatari sporting talent had attained on the international stage.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al-Thani said Al Shahrani's election demonstrated the international confidence he enjoys, in recognition of his sporting career, extensive administrative experience and contributions to developing wrestling and strengthening its presence regionally and internationally.