UN Documents 397 Settler Attacks Against Palestinians In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it had documented 397 settler attacks against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in October, marking a record monthly tally since the UN office began tracking such incidents in 2006.

The figure is a harbinger of the formidable challenges confronting Palestinian communities, as settler violence continues to escalate.

In a report issued Sunday, OCHA said the tally didn't include the final five days of October. It documented 62 attacks between Oct. 20 and 26, targeting 49 Palestinian communities across the West Bank. Of those attacks, 38 were linked to the olive harvest season.

The report also documented injuries to 57 Palestinians, including nine children, during the same week, resulting from rampages by Israeli settlers and Israeli forces in various parts of the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Settlers injured 23 Palestinians, while Israeli forces injured another 34 through gunfire and other offensives.

Last month, Amnesty International called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israeli officials implicated in violations of international law and take urgent action to stem the escalating settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as the olive harvest season got underway.