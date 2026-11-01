GCC Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Qatari LNG Carrier Al Mayeda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned, in the strongest terms, the attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda, owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), while it was sailing in the Arabian Gulf waters.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the GCC Secretary-General emphasized that targeting energy tankers constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and endangers lives, property, and the global economy. He stressed that maritime corridors must remain secure for navigation and trade.

He warned of the potential consequences of targeting gas tankers, impacting the marine environment, the steady flow of energy, and market stability, underscoring the necessity of holding the perpetrators of this heinous attack accountable.

Albudaiwi further affirmed the GCC's support for the measures taken by the State of Qatar to safeguard its assets and property, and to confront any threats to its security and interests.