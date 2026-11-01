Jordan Condemns Attack On Qatar's Gas Carrier Al Mayeda In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan condemned Sunday the attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier "Al Mayeda," owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat), while it was sailing in the waters of the Arabian Gulf, describing the incident as a violation of international law and a threat to freedom of maritime navigation.

In a statement, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity of respecting international law and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation, as well as the safety of vessels and their crews. It further warned of the grave repercussions that targeting energy tankers could have on regional security and stability, the international economy, and the environment.

The statement emphasized Jordan's absolute solidarity with the State of Qatar, and its full support for all measures Qatar may take to protect its security, interests, and assets.