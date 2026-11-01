Qatar Condemns Attack On LNG Carrier In Arabian Gulf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier 'Al Mayeda', owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd. (Nakilat), while it was sailing in the Arabian Gulf. Qatar views this as a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the State of Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to protect its assets, safeguard its interests, and ensure the safety of its vessels and their crews. The Ministry notes that the relevant authorities have initiated the necessary investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

The Ministry warns against the dangers of such reckless and irresponsible actions, and the grave repercussions they may have on regional security and stability, as well as the global economy. This includes, in particular, the potential environmental risks resulting from attacks on energy carriers, and the serious consequences such incidents could have for the marine environment and the water security of the countries in the region.