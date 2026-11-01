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Minister Of Labour Meets ILO Regional Director For Arab States

Minister Of Labour Meets ILO Regional Director For Arab States


Date: 2026-11-01 02:04:05

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, met today with Regional Director for Arab States at the International Labour Organization (ILO), HE Dr. Ruba Jaradat.
The meeting reviewed areas of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organization, as well as ways to support and strengthen this cooperation in the coming period.

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The Peninsula

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