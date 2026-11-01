Qatar Foundation, Basketball Africa League Open First BAL4HER Community Court In Africa

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Guédiawaye, Senegal: Qatar Foundation and the Basketball Africa League have opened Africa's first community court under the BAL4HER initiative in Guédiawaye, Senegal.

The newly refurbished facility provides a safe environment for sport, learning and skills development, expanding opportunities for women, girls and young people to participate.

The court is the first of six community courts across Africa to be refurbished with Qatar Foundation's (QF) support under a multi-year partnership launched with the Basketball Africa League in May 2026. The partnership combines improvements to sports facilities with community programs that nurture talent and develop leadership skills, with a particular focus on increasing participation among women and girls.

The opening was attended by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of Qatar Olympic Committee, alongside Amadou Gallo Fall, BAL President, Fatima Al Kuwari, CEO of the Qatar 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Bid Committee, HE Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Senegal, and Alanoud Al Mesnad, Executive Director of Women's and Girls' Sports at Qatar Foundation.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani said:“Sport's impact begins with giving people the opportunity to participate.

“This court offers more young women and men a place to discover their abilities and build their confidence. These are the opportunities we aim to expand through partnerships in sport.”

The refurbishment included improvements to lighting, changing rooms, bathrooms and meeting rooms. The facility will offer opportunities to play basketball, volleyball and handball, as well as host leadership and life-skills workshops, educational sessions, and health and nutrition awareness programs.

Women and girls currently account for two-thirds of the facility's users, and the refurbishment aims to encourage more of them to take part in sport and develop their abilities. This supports BAL4HER's mission to advance opportunities for women and girls in basketball and the wider sports sector, which Qatar Foundation supports as the Basketball Africa League's first Official Community Partner.

Alanoud Al Mesnad said:“At Qatar Foundation, we believe sport plays a vital role in social development. It opens new opportunities for women and girls, supporting young people and helps build stronger, more cohesive communities.”

“Through our collaboration with the Basketball Africa League, we are creating safe, inclusive spaces that meet local needs and benefit communities over the long term. Programs, partnerships, and community involvement ensure that investment in sports facilities translates into tangible, lasting benefits in people's lives.”

Amadou Gallo Fall said:“Basketball has the power to open doors, build confidence and inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

“With the opening of the first BAL4HER community court in Africa, we want girls and young women in Guédiawaye to have a place to play basketball, learn, connect, and imagine what is possible. We are grateful to Qatar Foundation for sharing our commitment to expanding opportunities through the game.”

QF and the Basketball Africa League are committed to developing each project in collaboration with the local community, reflecting its identity and responding to its needs. In Guédiawaye, the court embodies this approach as a place for sport, learning and connection that reflects the spirit of the community and creates new opportunities for its young people.