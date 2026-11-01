Minister Of Transport Meets Egyptian Minister Of Civil Aviation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani met on Sunday with Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Captain Dr. Sameh Ahmed El Hefny.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Cairo, the two ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation relations in the field of civil aviation and discussed ways to support and strengthen them, particularly regarding air transport activities.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.