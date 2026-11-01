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Qatar Rail Announces Temporary Closure Of Two Stations On Monday

Qatar Rail Announces Temporary Closure Of Two Stations On Monday


Date: 2026-11-01 02:04:04

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail announced that the Al Aziziyah and Al Sudan stations on the Doha Metro Gold Line will be closed tomorrow, Monday, 2 November 2026, from 7am to 2pm.

The stations will be closed for“the purposes of Watan Exercise 2026.”

Qatar Rail advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance.

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The Peninsula

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