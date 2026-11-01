Qatar Rail Announces Temporary Closure Of Two Stations On Monday
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail announced that the Al Aziziyah and Al Sudan stations on the Doha Metro Gold Line will be closed tomorrow, Monday, 2 November 2026, from 7am to 2pm.
The stations will be closed for“the purposes of Watan Exercise 2026.”
Qatar Rail advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance.
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