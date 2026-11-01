Still Keeping Your Spare House Key Outside? 5 Hiding Places Worth Rethinking

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You've probably done it for years without giving it much thought. A spare house key tucked beneath a flowerpot, hidden inside a fake rock, or slipped under the doormat provides peace of mind when you accidentally lock yourself out. But what happens if someone else knows exactly where to look?

For older homeowners, a spare key can be especially convenient when family members, caregivers, or trusted neighbors occasionally need access to the house. Unfortunately, some of the most popular hiding places are also among the easiest for an intruder to discover. A poorly hidden key can turn a locked front door into an open invitation, potentially exposing homeowners to theft, property damage, and expensive insurance complications. Before leaving another spare house key outside, consider these five hiding places that may be putting your home and finances at unnecessary risk.

1. Under the Front Door Mat

The doormat might be the most convenient place to hide a spare key, but it's also one of the most predictable. Anyone approaching your front entrance can lift the mat in seconds without needing special tools or equipment. Even a heavy decorative mat provides little protection when the key is sitting directly underneath it. If someone gains access to your home using that key, you could face stolen belongings, damaged property, and a complicated insurance claim. Instead of relying on a familiar hiding spot, consider giving a spare key to someone you trust who lives nearby.

2. Inside a Fake Rock Near the Front Door

Plastic rocks designed to conceal keys are sold as clever home security accessories, but their appearance can sometimes work against them. A lightweight artificial stone sitting among real landscaping rocks may stand out because of its color, texture, or placement. Someone looking for an easy way into a house might recognize these products and check them before attempting anything more difficult. A fake rock also creates the risk that landscapers, visitors, or children will accidentally move it and expose the key. If you're keeping a spare house key outside, a decorative container that anyone can pick up isn't necessarily a secure solution.

3. Beneath a Flowerpot or Garden Decoration

A flowerpot beside the front steps might seem like a discreet place to conceal a spare key, especially when surrounded by other plants. However, pots, planters, and garden ornaments are easy to move and offer little actual protection against someone searching for a hidden key. Seasonal gardening can create another problem when the key becomes buried in soil, exposed to moisture, or accidentally discarded during cleanup. Homeowners who regularly hire landscaping services may also have multiple people working near the hiding place. Keeping a key somewhere accessible to anyone walking through the yard can undermine the security provided by an otherwise reliable door lock.

4. On Top of the Doorframe or Window Ledge

Some homeowners assume a spare key is safer when it's hidden above eye level rather than underneath something. Unfortunately, the top of a doorframe, exterior window ledge, or nearby trim can be checked quickly by someone familiar with common hiding places. These locations may also expose keys to rain, wind, or accidental displacement over time. For older adults, reaching above a doorway or standing on a step stool to retrieve a hidden key can introduce an unnecessary fall hazard. A spare house key outside should never require climbing or stretching into an unsafe position, particularly when safer access arrangements are available.

5. Inside an Unlocked Shed, Garage, or Outdoor Storage Box

Keeping a key farther from the front door might seem like a smart way to make it harder to discover. However, an unlocked shed, storage bench, or detached garage may provide little protection if someone can enter without difficulty. These areas sometimes contain valuable tools, bicycles, or lawn equipment that could attract thieves even if they never find the house key. Placing a spare key inside an unsecured storage area creates another opportunity for unauthorized access to the home. If the location is accessible to strangers, moving the key farther away doesn't necessarily make it safer.

What Home Security Experts Recommend Instead

Rather than hiding a spare house key outside, homeowners can consider alternatives that provide emergency access without leaving a loose key in an obvious location. A trusted neighbor, nearby relative, or dependable friend may be able to hold a spare and assist when someone gets locked out. Another option is a properly installed, weather-resistant key lockbox with a changeable combination, although these devices aren't completely immune to tampering. Keypad or smart locks can eliminate the need for a physical spare in some situations, but homeowners should consider battery life, reliability, installation costs, and emergency access. The best solution depends on your budget, physical needs, and how frequently other people legitimately need access to your home.

Don't Forget About Insurance and Replacement Costs

A missing spare key might seem like a minor inconvenience until you consider the potential financial consequences. Replacing stolen property, repairing damage, changing locks, or installing additional security equipment can quickly become expensive. Homeowners insurance may cover certain burglary-related losses, but coverage depends on the policy, circumstances, exclusions, and deductible. The Insurance Information Institute explains that standard homeowners policies generally provide personal property coverage for theft, subject to applicable limits and conditions. If you believe someone has obtained an unauthorized copy of your key, ask a qualified locksmith about rekeying the locks rather than simply finding a different hiding place.

Make Emergency Access Part of Your Home Safety Plan

For older adults who live alone, emergency access involves more than preventing burglaries or avoiding an expensive locksmith visit. Family members or caregivers may need to enter quickly if someone falls, becomes ill, or cannot answer the door. A secure access plan can help trusted people respond without leaving an unprotected key available to strangers. Consider discussing access arrangements with a family member, identifying who has copies of your keys, and reviewing whether your current locks still meet your needs. If you use a keypad or electronic lock, make sure a trusted person understands the backup access procedure in case the device stops working.

A Convenient Hiding Place Could Become an Expensive Mistake

Keeping a spare house key outside may feel like a practical precaution, but convenience shouldn't come at the expense of home security. Familiar hiding spots such as doormats, flowerpots, fake rocks, and doorframes offer little protection against someone deliberately searching for a key. Safer alternatives can include trusted neighbors, properly secured lockboxes, or professionally installed electronic locks. Taking a few minutes to review your home's emergency access arrangements could help prevent unauthorized entry, costly property losses, and unnecessary safety risks. Sometimes protecting your home starts with reconsidering something as small as where you keep an extra key.

Do you still keep a spare house key hidden somewhere outside, or have you switched to a safer alternative? What's your preferred way to avoid getting locked out? Share your thoughts in the comments!