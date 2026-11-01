5 Money Mistakes People Make During Their Final Year Before Retirement

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) The final year before retirement offers time to check income dates, compare health insurance, estimate taxes, and test a realistic spending plan before regular paychecks stop – Shutterstock

Retirement can be only months away when someone discovers that their carefully planned budget has a rather inconvenient flaw: it assumes everything starts working perfectly on the first day without a paycheck. Health insurance changes, benefit applications take time, and money that looked plentiful on paper suddenly has several new jobs.

The final year before retirement offers a chance to catch these problems while a regular salary still arrives. Yet people often spend those months celebrating their upcoming freedom instead of checking the financial arrangements that will support it. Five mistakes deserve attention before the farewell cake disappears and the paychecks stop.

1. Treating the First Retirement Check Like a Guaranteed Payday

A retirement date and a retirement income start date are not necessarily the same thing. Someone might leave work in June, claim Social Security at the same time, and expect everything to arrive on schedule. However, Social Security payments follow a specific schedule, and the first payment generally arrives after the month for which benefits are due. Application timing and eligibility can also affect when payments begin.

That gap can create an awkward problem for someone whose mortgage, utilities, and grocery bills refuse to acknowledge the transition. Social Security also does not automatically replace a full paycheck. A worker who earned $6,000 monthly cannot simply assume that retirement benefits will cover the same expenses.

During the final working year, map out when each income source will actually begin. Check estimated Social Security benefits through the official Social Security Administration website, confirm any pension start date, and review when employer retirement-plan withdrawals can begin. Then calculate how much cash the household needs between the last paycheck and the first incoming payment. A dedicated cash reserve can cover that transition without forcing rushed investment withdrawals. Nobody wants their first retirement project to involve selling investments because the electric bill arrived before the pension.

2. Forgetting That Health Insurance Can Change the Entire Budget

For many new retirees, the biggest financial surprise has nothing to do with the stock market. It comes from replacing employer-sponsored health insurance, especially when retirement begins before Medicare eligibility. Someone retiring at 62 might have several years before Medicare generally becomes available at 65. During that time, health insurance premiums can consume a considerable portion of the household budget. Even retirees who qualify for Medicare need to account for premiums, deductibles, prescription drugs, and other out-of-pocket costs.

The final year at work offers an opportunity to compare coverage options before making the leap. Ask the employer about retiree health benefits, the cost of continuing existing coverage through COBRA, and whether an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan might fit the household's circumstances. Marketplace subsidies depend on eligibility and household income, so compare actual plan costs rather than relying on the advertised premium.

Workers approaching 65 face another deadline. Medicare enrollment rules depend on their circumstances, including whether they have qualifying coverage through current employment. Some people can delay Part B without a penalty, while others cannot. Medicare generally provides an eight-month Special Enrollment Period after qualifying employment or job-based coverage ends, but COBRA does not extend that deadline. Check the official Medicare enrollment guidance before setting a retirement date.

3. Spending the Final Paychecks Like Retirement Has Already Started

A retirement countdown can produce some remarkably creative spending decisions. Suddenly, a new car seems reasonable because it will be the last one bought before retirement. The kitchen needs updating, the vacation cannot wait, and a farewell dinner somehow requires a restaurant with tablecloths.

There is nothing wrong with enjoying the final months of employment. The trouble starts when people commit future retirement money to expenses they could comfortably afford only while earning a salary.

Consider a hypothetical household that plans to spend $15,000 on a new car and a long vacation before retirement. If that money comes from savings earmarked for emergencies or the first year without employment income, the purchases could leave the household with less flexibility just when flexibility becomes valuable.

Review major purchases before making them. Separate money intended for immediate enjoyment from funds reserved for emergencies, near-term living expenses, and long-term retirement needs. Also consider whether a purchase brings recurring costs, such as higher insurance premiums, property taxes, maintenance, or membership fees.

Retirement often means exchanging a predictable paycheck for income drawn from several sources. A monthly expense that felt trivial while working can become irritating when it competes with groceries, travel, and prescription refills. The aim isn't to cancel every pleasure. It's to avoid giving the first year of retirement a financial hangover.

4. Taking Retirement Account Money Without Checking the Tax Consequences

A retirement account balance can look deceptively simple. The statement says $600,000, and the temptation is to treat that figure as money available to spend. Unfortunately, traditional 401(k) and IRA balances generally include money that hasn't yet faced income tax.

Withdrawals from traditional accounts generally count as taxable income, although the precise treatment depends on the account and transaction. That means a large withdrawal for a new vehicle, home renovation, or family gift can have consequences beyond the amount leaving the account. It may also affect the taxation of Social Security benefits or income-related Medicare costs, depending on the household's circumstances.

Roth accounts follow different rules, and qualified withdrawals generally receive favorable tax treatment. However, eligibility requirements and account-specific rules apply. Assuming every retirement dollar works the same way can lead to an unpleasant surprise when tax season arrives.

Before retiring, review how different income sources may interact. Pension payments, Social Security benefits, traditional retirement withdrawals, and part-time earnings can all influence a household's tax picture. Someone planning a large withdrawal may want to compare the consequences of taking it in one year versus spreading expenses across multiple years.

The IRS provides information about retirement distributions and rollovers through its retirement plan guidance. A direct rollover can also avoid mandatory withholding that generally applies when an eligible distribution from an employer plan goes directly to the account holder. A rollover isn't the same as spending the money, and confusing those transactions can create unnecessary tax problems.

5. Making Big Financial Decisions Before Testing the Retirement Budget

Retirement projections often look wonderfully tidy. Income goes in one column, expenses go in another, and the spreadsheet announces that everything should work. Unfortunately, spreadsheets rarely account for the spontaneous restaurant lunch, the leaking water heater, or the family member who needs temporary financial help.

A budget based on working life may also overlook expenses that change after retirement. Commuting costs might fall, but electricity bills could rise when someone spends more time at home. Travel spending might increase during the first few years. Meanwhile, the household could face new insurance premiums or lose employer benefits.

The final year before retirement provides a useful opportunity to test the numbers. Try living on the income expected after leaving work while directing the remaining paycheck toward savings. Track actual spending for several months, including irregular expenses such as home maintenance, vehicle repairs, gifts, and annual insurance bills.

This exercise can reveal problems before they become permanent. If the budget feels uncomfortable while employment income still provides a safety net, retirement may require adjustments to spending, timing, or income expectations. A trial budget also helps identify which expenses are flexible and which arrive with all the flexibility of a tax deadline.

Avoid making irreversible decisions based on an optimistic first draft. Selling a home, paying off a mortgage, moving to another state, or claiming Social Security early can have lasting financial consequences. Each decision deserves consideration within the broader retirement plan, rather than as a reaction to the excitement of leaving work.

Make the Last Working Year Count

The final year before retirement isn't just a countdown to freedom. It's a rare window when a household can still correct financial mistakes with the help of regular employment income.

Start by confirming income dates, checking health coverage, reviewing major purchases, estimating taxes, and testing the proposed budget. Put the results in one place so both partners, if applicable, can see how the plan fits together. If the numbers reveal a shortfall, there's still time to explore adjustments before the paycheck disappears.

Retirement doesn't require a flawless plan. It requires a plan that can handle ordinary life, including the bills nobody remembered and the expenses nobody wanted. A little financial housekeeping now can make those first months feel much more like freedom and much less like an administrative emergency.

Which financial decision would you want settled before your final day at work: health insurance, Social Security, taxes, or your retirement budget?