Your Financial Advisor Retires Suddenly - What Happens To Your Money?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) When a financial advisor retires, investment accounts held by independent custodians generally remain intact. Clients should review successor arrangements, account access, and any changes to advisory fees before agreeing to a new relationship – Shutterstock

A financial advisor can retire, sell a practice, or announce a departure with surprisingly little warning. For clients, that news can raise an uncomfortable question: Who is looking after the money now?

Fortunately, an advisor's retirement doesn't automatically put your investments at risk or require you to move your accounts. In many arrangements, your investments remain with a separate brokerage firm or bank, even when the person managing them walks away. However, the advice, account access, fees, and management arrangements may change. And if the advisor ran a small independent practice, the transition can get considerably more complicated.

The biggest concern isn't necessarily what happens to the money sitting in the account. It's what happens to the financial relationship that helped manage it.

Your Investments May Stay Put Even When Your Advisor Leaves

The first thing to establish is where your investments actually live. Many financial advisors manage portfolios through accounts held at independent custodians, such as brokerage firms or banks. The client owns the account, while the advisor receives authorization to manage investments within it. That arrangement creates an important separation between the person giving advice and the institution holding the assets.

Suppose your advisor manages your IRA through a large brokerage firm. The advisor announces retirement, but the brokerage firm still holds your stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and cash. Your account doesn't automatically vanish, and your investments don't suddenly become the advisor's property. The brokerage firm may assign another representative, arrange a transition, or give you time to choose someone new. Your existing holdings generally remain in place unless someone initiates an authorized transaction or account transfer.

The SEC explains these custody arrangements in its Investor Bulletin on Investment Asset Custody. It encourages investors to identify their custodian and review statements sent directly by that institution. Those statements offer an independent record of your account activity, rather than relying exclusively on reports from your advisor. If you've never checked the name on your brokerage statement, now would be an excellent time.

A Successor Might Take Over, But You Don't Have to Like the Match

Financial advisors rarely operate in a vacuum. An established practice may employ several advisors, associate planners, administrative staff, and investment professionals. When the senior advisor retires, another professional may inherit responsibility for existing clients. Sometimes the retiring advisor has spent years preparing that person for the job.

Other transitions involve selling the practice to another advisory firm. The buyer might acquire the client relationships, business records, and responsibility for ongoing financial plans. That arrangement can preserve continuity, particularly when the retiring advisor gives clients advance notice and introduces the successor. However, a familiar office name doesn't guarantee an identical service experience.

A new advisor might use different investment strategies, charge different fees, or emphasize financial products the previous advisor rarely recommended. Perhaps your former advisor met quarterly, while the replacement prefers brief annual reviews. That might work perfectly for some households and frustrate others. You have every reason to ask who will handle your account, how that person makes investment decisions, and whether the new arrangement changes your existing agreement.

There is also a contractual issue. Federal investment adviser rules generally require client consent before an advisory contract undergoes an assignment, subject to applicable exceptions. A retirement announcement alone doesn't automatically authorize another firm to take over every advisory relationship. Review any proposed agreement, consent request, or notice carefully before accepting a new arrangement.

The Fees Can Change Before the Investment Strategy Does

An advisor's departure can create a surprisingly expensive administrative surprise. Perhaps your former advisor charged a percentage of assets under management, while the successor uses a different pricing structure. Another firm might introduce financial planning fees, account charges, or additional investment expenses. Even when your portfolio looks exactly the same, the cost of maintaining it could change.

Consider a hypothetical household with a $500,000 investment portfolio. An annual advisory fee of 1% equals $5,000, assuming the portfolio value stays constant. A replacement firm charging 1.25% would collect $6,250 under the same assumption. That's an additional $1,250 annually, without requiring a single additional investment purchase. The example doesn't suggest that higher fees necessarily mean worse service, but it shows why clients shouldn't overlook the pricing page.

Ask whether the existing fee arrangement continues, whether the successor charges separately for financial planning, and whether any transaction fees apply. Also examine the investments themselves. Certain mutual funds, annuities, and other products carry expenses beyond the advisor's management fee. A transition offers a natural opportunity to examine the entire cost structure rather than focusing on one percentage.

What Happens If Nobody Takes Over?

Not every advisor has a large firm waiting in the wings. An independent advisor might operate a small practice with limited staff and no obvious successor. An unexpected illness, death, or abrupt retirement can leave clients scrambling to find someone who understands their financial plans.

In these circumstances, the advisory firm may arrange an orderly transition, sell its practice, or stop providing services. The custodian generally continues maintaining accounts even if the advisory relationship ends. However, discretionary trading authority may change or terminate, depending on the agreement and circumstances. You might need to find another advisor or take responsibility for investment decisions yourself.

This is where paperwork suddenly becomes rather interesting, although nobody particularly wants an afternoon with old account agreements. Your advisory contract, account-opening documents, and recent statements can help establish who holds your assets and who has authority over them. Keep copies of beneficiary designations, retirement account information, and outstanding instructions. If the firm stops responding, contact the custodian directly using its independently verified telephone number.

The SEC also makes clear that registered advisers with custody must follow safeguards involving qualified custodians and client account statements. However, those protections don't eliminate every possible problem. Not every advisory arrangement works the same way, and an advisor's authority to withdraw funds or deduct fees deserves particular attention.

How to Check the New Advisor Before Signing Anything

A retirement announcement can arrive with a polished introduction to the replacement advisor. Perhaps the successor seems pleasant, answers questions confidently, and promises a seamless transition. That's encouraging, but a friendly introduction shouldn't replace basic background checks.

Start with the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database. Its records include registration information, firm details, disciplinary disclosures, and investment adviser brochures. Those brochures, known as Form ADV Part 2, explain services, compensation, conflicts of interest, and other business practices. Read the replacement firm's brochure rather than relying entirely on a presentation or welcome letter.

If the professional also works as a broker, check FINRA's BrokerCheck. The database provides information about brokerage firms and registered professionals, including employment history and reportable disclosures. Remember that investment advisers and brokers operate under different registration frameworks, so the appropriate database depends on the person's role.

Before agreeing to a transition, get answers about several practical matters:

Who will make investment decisions and monitor the portfolio? Will the existing investment strategy continue? Are the advisory fees or account expenses changing? Does the new advisor have experience with retirement income planning? Will someone review required distributions, beneficiary information, and upcoming financial commitments?

That last question deserves attention from retirees. A portfolio isn't simply a collection of investments with attractive account balances. It may need to generate monthly income, fund upcoming medical expenses, and coordinate withdrawals from several retirement accounts. A successor who understands your holdings but hasn't reviewed your broader financial plan could miss details that affect everyday decisions.

Moving Your Money Is an Option, Not an Emergency

You don't necessarily have to accept the successor's proposal. If the new arrangement doesn't suit you, you can explore another advisor or brokerage firm. You can also ask the current custodian about maintaining the account without ongoing advisory management, if that option exists.

Moving a brokerage account generally involves a transfer process called ACATS, the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service. You typically initiate the process through the receiving firm, which submits the transfer request to the existing firm. The receiving institution then helps coordinate eligible asset transfers. Some investments may require special handling or cannot transfer directly, so ask about potential sales, fees, and tax consequences before proceeding.

One other protection deserves clarification. SIPC can protect eligible securities and cash at a failed member brokerage firm, generally up to $500,000 per customer, including a $250,000 limit for cash claims. However, SIPC does not protect against falling investment values, unsuitable recommendations, or losses from poor investment advice. An advisor's retirement, by itself, doesn't trigger SIPC protection or indicate that your brokerage account faces financial trouble.

Your Financial Plan Should Outlast the Person Who Created It

A sudden advisor retirement exposes a weakness that many clients overlook: their financial knowledge may sit largely inside someone else's head. The advisor knows why a particular investment sits in the portfolio, when the mortgage payoff fits the retirement plan, and how much money the household needs each month. A replacement professional might inherit the account without inheriting that understanding.

Ask for an updated financial plan, a current investment allocation, and documentation explaining major investment decisions. Make sure someone can explain your withdrawal strategy, tax considerations, and upcoming financial obligations. Keep your own copies rather than assuming the next advisor will have every detail readily available. A well-organized financial plan should survive a change of personnel without requiring clients to reconstruct years of conversations.

Financial advisors retire. Businesses change hands. People move on. None of that should leave clients wondering who controls their savings or why their quarterly fees suddenly look different. The person managing your money may change, but you should never lose sight of where your money sits, who can access it, and what you're paying for the service.

Would you stay with your advisor's successor or use the retirement announcement as an opportunity to find someone new?