Your Spouse Dies With An IRA - What Happens To The Account?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A surviving spouse can generally keep an inherited IRA or treat it as their own. The choice affects withdrawal flexibility, required distributions, and potential taxes – Shutterstock

An inherited IRA can give a surviving spouse something valuable: choices. Unfortunately, those choices come with different tax consequences, withdrawal rules, and deadlines. Making a quick decision without understanding them can create an expensive retirement headache.

When a husband or wife dies with a traditional or Roth IRA, the surviving spouse generally has more flexibility than other beneficiaries. The spouse can often take ownership of the account, keep it as an inherited IRA, or move the money into another eligible retirement account.

Those options might sound like different ways of doing the same thing. They aren't. One decision can affect when withdrawals become mandatory, whether early withdrawals trigger a penalty, and how much control the surviving spouse has over the money. And there is one particularly interesting detail: keeping the account as an inherited IRA can sometimes make more sense than claiming it as your own.

The First Decision Is Whether to Keep It Inherited

A surviving spouse who inherits a traditional IRA generally has two broad paths. The spouse can treat the account as their own or continue holding it as an inherited IRA. Both approaches preserve the retirement savings, but they handle withdrawals differently.

Suppose a 54-year-old inherits an IRA from a 67-year-old spouse. If the younger spouse takes ownership, the account follows the younger spouse's own retirement distribution rules. That can mean years without mandatory withdrawals, depending on applicable RMD rules. However, withdrawals before age 591⁄2 may trigger a 10% early distribution tax, in addition to ordinary income taxes.

Keeping the money in an inherited IRA offers a different advantage. A surviving spouse can generally withdraw money before age 591⁄2 without the usual 10% early withdrawal penalty. That flexibility can help someone who suddenly needs income after losing a spouse's paycheck. It also avoids forcing the survivor to treat retirement money as though they had reached their own retirement age.

The IRS permits a surviving spouse who qualifies to choose beneficiary treatment rather than ownership. The account must meet the applicable beneficiary requirements, and account documentation matters. This isn't a decision to make based solely on which option sounds simpler. The survivor's age, income needs, and retirement timeline all enter the calculation.

Why Taking Ownership Can Change the Retirement Timeline

Treating an inherited traditional IRA as your own can make sense for someone who doesn't need immediate access to the money. The account becomes part of the surviving spouse's retirement savings. The spouse can generally make contributions if eligible and name new beneficiaries. Required minimum distributions follow the rules for an account the spouse owns.

That last point deserves attention from anyone approaching retirement age. Traditional IRA owners generally must begin required minimum distributions at the applicable age under federal law. The current rules generally set that age at 73 for people born from 1951 through 1959, and 75 for those born in 1960 or later. A younger surviving spouse might therefore delay mandatory withdrawals considerably by taking ownership.

There is a catch, though. The deceased spouse may already have reached the age when RMDs applied. The account's required distribution for the year of death doesn't simply disappear. The IRS calculates that year's RMD as though the original owner lived throughout the year. If the spouse hadn't withdrawn the full amount, the remaining distribution generally must come out before the year ends.

An Inherited IRA Can Be a Useful Financial Buffer

Keeping the account inherited can work particularly well when the surviving spouse is younger than 591⁄2. The beneficiary can take distributions without the usual early withdrawal penalty. That may provide breathing room while the survivor adjusts household expenses, insurance coverage, employment, or other retirement arrangements.

The withdrawal schedule also depends on when the original owner died and whether that person had reached the required beginning date for RMDs. A surviving spouse who remains the beneficiary can generally use life-expectancy rules. If the original owner died before RMDs began, the spouse may also qualify to delay distributions until the year the deceased spouse would have reached the applicable RMD age. The spouse can alternatively elect the 10-year rule in qualifying circumstances.

This flexibility can be valuable, but it doesn't mean the account can sit untouched forever. Beneficiary RMD requirements still apply in certain situations. Missing a required distribution can create an excise tax, even if the money remains safely invested. The IRS explains the applicable calculations in Publication 590-B, which is worth checking before making withdrawal decisions.

Traditional and Roth IRAs Play by Different Tax Rules

The type of IRA also changes the financial picture. A traditional IRA generally contains money that hasn't yet faced income tax. Withdrawals usually count as taxable income, whether the surviving spouse takes ownership or remains the beneficiary. A large withdrawal could also affect the spouse's overall tax situation.

A Roth IRA works differently. Qualified Roth withdrawals generally escape federal income tax, provided the account satisfies the applicable five-year holding requirement. A surviving spouse who becomes the owner can treat the Roth IRA as their own. Unlike a traditional IRA, an owner's Roth IRA doesn't require lifetime RMDs.

However, keeping a Roth IRA inherited doesn't eliminate withdrawal requirements. Beneficiary distribution rules still apply, even though qualified withdrawals generally remain tax-free. If the original Roth account hasn't satisfied the five-year requirement, earnings withdrawals may create a tax bill. Contributions and earnings also receive different treatment under Roth distribution rules. That makes the account's history worth checking before anyone starts moving money.

The Beneficiary Form Can Matter More Than the Will

There is another detail families sometimes overlook: who actually appears on the IRA's beneficiary designation. Retirement accounts generally pass according to their beneficiary arrangements rather than simply following instructions in a will. A surviving spouse might assume the entire account automatically belongs to them. However, the original owner may have named children, a trust, or multiple beneficiaries.

That arrangement can affect the surviving spouse's available options. A spouse who shares beneficiary status with other people may not qualify to treat the entire IRA as their own. The account custodian can explain how the existing designation affects transfers and distributions. Before requesting paperwork, locate the latest beneficiary designation and confirm the account's current ownership records.

The transfer process deserves some attention, too. A direct trustee-to-trustee transfer can help preserve the account's inherited status when the spouse chooses beneficiary treatment. Don't simply request a check and deposit it somewhere else without checking the applicable rollover rules. The IRS generally allows certain spousal rollovers, but required minimum distributions cannot be rolled over. A seemingly harmless administrative shortcut can create an unnecessary tax problem.

Give the Money a Plan Before Changing Its Name

An inherited IRA isn't just another account to consolidate because having fewer statements feels satisfying. The decision affects access to cash, future RMDs, income taxes, and the next generation of beneficiaries. A younger surviving spouse might value penalty-free withdrawals more than delayed RMDs. Someone with sufficient income might prefer ownership and the longer retirement timeline it offers.

Before signing transfer documents, confirm whether the deceased spouse completed that year's RMD. Check the beneficiary designation, identify the IRA type, and compare the tax consequences of both approaches. A qualified tax professional or financial adviser can help evaluate the rules against the household's circumstances. The IRA custodian can also explain which account registrations and transfers it permits.

Losing a spouse brings enough paperwork without adding an avoidable tax mistake. There is no universal winner between inherited status and ownership. The better choice depends on the survivor's age, financial needs, and plans for the money. Sometimes preserving flexibility today beats simplifying the paperwork tomorrow.

Would you prioritize easier access to inherited retirement savings or keeping the money invested for later retirement?