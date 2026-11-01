L And L Law Group Outlines Texas DWI License Hearing Request Deadlines

L and L Law Group, PLLC, provides criminal defense representation from its Frisco, Texas office.

The Frisco criminal defense firm explains how license suspension runs alongside a criminal DWI case and offers free, confidential consultations.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L and L Law Group, PLLC, a criminal defense firm based in Frisco, Texas, is providing information about the administrative license hearing deadlines that may follow a driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrest. The guidance addresses the separate criminal and administrative proceedings and the deadlines for requesting a hearing under Texas law.A DWI arrest can result in criminal charges and a separate administrative proceeding concerning driving privileges. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) administers license suspensions through the Administrative License Revocation (ALR) program. The administrative process operates independently of the criminal case.Understanding the License Hearing DeadlinesUnder the ALR program, a driver's license may be subject to suspension following a refusal to submit to certain alcohol testing or a test result meeting the applicable legal threshold.When a suspension notice is served at the time of arrest, DPS generally requires an ALR hearing request within 15 days of service. Certain cases involving blood-test results received after an arrest follow a different timeline. According to DPS guidance, a hearing request may be submitted within 20 days of the mailing date of a subsequent suspension notice.The applicable deadline depends on the circumstances and the notice issued by DPS. Failure to request a hearing within the required period can result in the administrative suspension taking effect without a hearing."After an arrest, people tend to focus on the court date and overlook the license notice," said Reggie London, co-founding attorney of L and L Law Group. "That deadline can come up fast, so one of the first things we review in a consultation is the paperwork they were handed that night."ALR hearings are conducted through the State Office of Administrative Hearings. The proceedings address the administrative suspension of driving privileges rather than the criminal DWI charge. A hearing request provides an opportunity to contest the proposed suspension.DWI Case Review and Legal ProceedingsL and L Law Group represents individuals facing DWI charges in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and surrounding Collin County communities.The firm's DWI case reviews may include an examination of the initial traffic stop, officer observations, field sobriety testing, arrest procedures and available breath or blood test evidence. Attorneys also review relevant notices and court documents to identify procedural requirements and upcoming deadlines.Legal options and potential outcomes depend on the circumstances of each case, the available evidence and applicable Texas law. The firm provides consultations concerning criminal proceedings, administrative license matters and related questions about representation.About L and L Law Group, PLLCL and L Law Group, PLLC, is a criminal defense law firm headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Co-founded by attorneys Reggie London and Njeri London, the firm represents clients in state and federal criminal matters. Reggie London previously served as a prosecutor in Dallas County.The firm's practice areas include DWI defense, drug offenses, assault, theft, sex crimes, juvenile cases, probation violations and federal criminal defense. The firm serves Collin, Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis, Hunt and Johnson counties, along with federal criminal matters in the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas.L and L Law Group offers free, confidential initial consultations and maintains a 24-hour phone line for criminal defense inquiries.Media and Firm ContactL and L Law Group, PLLC5899 Preston Road, Suite 101Frisco, TX 75034Phone: (972) 370-5060Website:Responsible Attorney for This Communication:Reggie LondonState Bar of Texas No. 24043514Primary Practice Location: Frisco, TexasAttorney Advertising. This press release is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Legal outcomes depend on the circumstances of individual cases, and no particular result is guaranteed. Reading this release or contacting the firm does not establish an attorney-client relationship.

Reggie London

L and L Law Group, PLLC

+1 972-370-5060

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L and L Law Group Outlines Texas DWI License Hearing Request Deadlines News Provided By L and L Law Group, PLLC November 01, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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