President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Weekly Summary Of His Activities (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.
Trend presents the video.
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