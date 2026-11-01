How Cyclone 'Murasu' Was Named? What Does It Mean And When Will It Intensify Into 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm? Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclonic Storm Murasu, which is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, is expected to intensify further into a 'severe' cyclonic storm over the West Central Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. The storm will continue moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to make landfall close to Ongole in Prakasam district, between Nellore and Narsapur, around midnight on November 2 or in the early hours of November 3.

The likely landfall period is between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over West Central Bay of Benga by early hours of 2nd November. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole (Prakasam District) during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026," IMD said.

Where is Cyclone Murasu currently?

As of 5:30 pm on November 1, Cyclone Murasu was over the Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal. It was moving northwestwards at a speed of around 25 kmph. It was located approximately 420 km from Chennai and 490 km from Nellore.

| Cyclone Arnab: Check weather predictions for Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh What does Murasu mean?

According to Mathrubhumi, Murasu is a Tamil word for a traditional percussion drum and an ancient musical instrument. Historically, it served an important social purpose, as it was used to spread public information and make announcements across villages and kingdoms.

Cyclone Murasu: Top updates

- Wind speeds are expected to reach around 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, at the time of landfall.

- Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level review meeting in Bhubaneswar to assess preparedness and precautionary measures for Cyclone“Murasu”.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in five districts of Andhra Pradesh for November 2: Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore.

| Cyclone 'Murasu': Telangana issues orange alert for 6 districts

- The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana on November 2 and 3. Isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while coastal areas may experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 80–90 kmph on both days.

- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Delhi on Monday amid the threat of the cyclone.